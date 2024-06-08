Brigitte Macron Surprised by Joe Biden’s Unexpected Question During Their First Meeting

In light of the 80th anniversary of D-Day, Joe Biden is currently in France alongside Emmanuel Macron. This event has brought to light an original question he asked Brigitte Macron a few years ago.

On June 6th, France is commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Normandy landings. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are present for the occasion. During their state visit from June 5th to June 9th, they are participating in various ceremonies across Normandy and Paris. Brigitte Macron had previously shared some insights with Paris Match last November regarding her relationship with Joe Biden. The First Lady mentioned her friendship with the 81-year-old president and a question he asked her years ago that left a lasting impression. « The first time I met Joe Biden, he asked me: ‘Did you say yes immediately when Emmanuel asked you to marry him? I had to ask several times,' » Brigitte Macron revealed, amused by the question. This question took Brigitte Macron by surprise as she is 25 years older than the French president. Despite the age difference, which sparked much discussion, the couple tied the knot in Brigitte’s family estate, as recounted by Tiphaine Auzière. Sixteen years ago, on October 20th, 2007, Brigitte and Emmanuel Macron exchanged vows in Le Touquet. However, it remains unknown if the First Lady immediately said « yes » to Emmanuel Macron as she did not disclose her response during the interview with Paris Match.

Brigitte Macron and Jill Biden: A Major Commonality Between Them

This state visit also marks a reunion for Jill Biden and her counterpart Brigitte Macron. The two women have shared a close bond over the years. They have many similarities in their professional backgrounds as both were teachers. Brigitte Macron and Jill Biden share various interests, including sports. In terms of fashion, they often don similar outfits and exude elegance, especially in pantsuits. In an interview with Paris Match last October, Brigitte Macron expressed, « With many, there is a protocol distance, but with some… affinities. We exchange text messages, they ask to come have tea when they pass through Paris (…) Jill Biden, extremely open, pleasant. We can talk about a lot of things. »

This article was co-written with 6Médias.

Photo Credits: DOMINIQUE JACOVIDES / BESTIMAGE

