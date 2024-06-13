Visions of Mana has finally revealed its release date along with some gameplay, and it’s coming soon! The game made a surprise appearance at the Game Awards 2023 and was also featured at the Xbox Developer_Direct event in January, alongside other titles from Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda. After much anticipation from fans, Square Enix has finally announced the release date.

Visions of Mana will be available this fall, marking the first main title in the series in 15 years. While many expected a big reveal at events like the Summer Game Fest or Xbox Games Showcase, Square Enix chose to unveil more about the game through a separate trailer. The game will be playable on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, and Steam starting on August 29th. Additionally, it will support Xbox Play Anywhere, allowing players to enjoy the game on both Xbox consoles and Microsoft Store PC without any extra costs.

Earlier this year, there was speculation that Visions of Mana would be included in the Xbox Game Pass at launch. However, Xbox quickly clarified that it was a mistake and they had no current plans to offer the game on Game Pass. It remains to be seen if this was a premature announcement, but one thing is certain – Visions of Mana will be facing tough competition upon its release due to the crowded fall gaming season.

So, what exactly is Visions of Mana? It is the first main title in the Mana series in over 15 years, making it a significant event for fans. The game returns to its action-RPG roots, offering an expansive and vibrant adventure in a semi-open world. Players will take on the role of Val, a curious and carefree young man living in the village of Tianeea.

Every four years, Fairies visit different regions of the world to choose individuals to journey to the Mana Tree, which governs the world’s mana flow. Val is chosen by the Fairy at a festival, and with the village’s blessing, he sets off on a journey to accompany his friend to the Mana Tree as the guardian of his soul.

The journey in Visions of Mana will take players through a vast semi-open field that can be explored at a leisurely pace. The game beautifully captures the series’ themes of nature and elemental aspects of mana through detailed environments and vibrant, colorful graphics. With its long-awaited release approaching, fans of the Mana series can look forward to immersing themselves in this captivating new adventure.