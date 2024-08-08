Véronique Genest bravely opened up about her struggles with weight gain during an emotional interview on C8. She admitted to facing some challenging times with her body. The actress revealed that she had reached 98 kilos at one point and shared how the judgment of others and the discomfort in her own skin made her suffer. She expressed that even going to the beach was a difficult task due to feeling hot, uncomfortable, and in pain while walking. Genest emphasized that the most significant pain came from one’s own self-perception.

She described feeling constantly unwell in her movements and body posture. When she reached 99 kilos, she stopped stepping on the scale as she realized she wasn’t losing weight. Eventually, she found herself in a vicious cycle of unhealthy eating habits, feeling defeated. Despite not experiencing binge-eating episodes, the actress attributed her substantial weight gain to various personal tragedies and high levels of stress and anxiety she faced, including the loss of loved ones.

Genest shared that she was able to shed the weight that was causing her distress with the help of an acupuncturist who helped her find peace and restore balance in her life. She started sleeping better, and in the first week of following a new diet plan, she lost four and a half kilos. The actress also made significant lifestyle changes by giving up strict diets and focusing on adopting a healthier eating routine. She emphasized that her goal was not just to lose weight but to maintain a healthy body by changing her approach to food.

In addition to her weight loss journey, Véronique Genest’s story sheds light on the emotional toll that weight gain can take on an individual and how personal struggles can manifest physically. It serves as a reminder of the importance of addressing mental and emotional well-being alongside physical health. Genest’s experience also highlights the significance of seeking professional help and making sustainable lifestyle changes rather than resorting to quick-fix solutions like crash diets.

Overall, Véronique Genest’s candid interview serves as an inspiration for others facing similar challenges with weight gain and self-image. Her resilience and determination to overcome her struggles by prioritizing holistic well-being and self-care offer valuable lessons for anyone on a journey to better health and self-acceptance.