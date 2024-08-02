Once again, Steam is offering two free games for a limited time. It’s a great opportunity to enjoy your summer and pass the time, especially if you’re on vacation.

If you’re a fan of games, here’s some exciting news for you: two games are currently available for free on Steam for a limited time. Whether you enjoy strategy, action, or adventure games, these offers will allow you to explore new worlds without spending a penny. Just like the Epic Games Store, there are no conditions to be met other than having an account on Valve’s platform.

The first game available for free for a total of 3 days is Myth of Empires. It’s a massively multiplayer online strategy game that immerses you in an ancient world filled with epic battles and complex constructions. Players can build empires, form alliances, and wage wars to expand their territory. The game focuses on resource management, diplomacy, and military strategy.

Myth of Empires stands out for its realistic resource management, complex diplomacy system, and large-scale battles. You must balance resource management and diplomatic relations to ensure the prosperity of your kingdom. The confrontations with other empires add a strategic dimension, making each game unique. You can find the game on the relevant Steam page. Remember, you only have 3 days left to enjoy it for free. After that, it will no longer be available.

The second game on Steam is Tire Friend. Completely different from the first game, it’s an adventure and puzzle title currently in early access. Players take on the role of an anthropomorphic wheel exploring diverse environments and solving puzzles to progress. The game features colorful graphics and a gameplay experience focused on creativity and exploration.

In early access and temporarily free, Tire Friend allows players to discover its universe and influence its development by providing feedback to the developers. The game will become paid after this early access period, so it’s a good opportunity to try it out. You can find the game on Steam here, as it’s currently in free early access. Once the game is available in its full release version, it will become paid. So, it’s indeed a free game to enjoy now.

Overall, these two free games on Steam offer different experiences for gamers to enjoy. Whether you prefer strategy or adventure, there’s something for everyone. Take advantage of this limited-time offer and dive into these exciting worlds before time runs out. Enjoy gaming for free and have fun exploring new gameplay experiences!