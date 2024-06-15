France Télévisions has found its new host for « Slam, » and it’s a surprise! After a month and a half of consideration, the public group has decided to entrust Théo Curin with the presentation of France 3’s successful daily game show, which airs every day at 5:30 pm. Hosted for 16 years by Cyril Féraud, this format is a cornerstone of the channel’s afternoon schedule. This season, it attracts 1.2 million viewers daily, accounting for 13.9% of the audience, well above the channel’s average.

« Slam » was without its historic host since the announcement in late April that Cyril Féraud would be taking over « Tout le monde veut prendre sa place, » the midday game show on France 2, after Jarry stepped down following just one season. Cyril Féraud will, however, continue to host « Duels en famille, » another daily game show airing at 4:45 pm on France 3.

Théo Curin’s arrival on France 3 marks his rise within the public group. A disabled four-limbed swimmer, the 24-year-old has been one of the faces of « Échappées belles, » the travel magazine on France 5 since last year. He is also a regular contributor to « Aux jeux citoyens! », the daily show about the Olympics hosted by Carole Gaessler on France 3.

Despite his lack of experience in hosting such programs, Théo Curin, who was tested by the broadcaster last week, convinced France Télévisions to trust him. He was chosen over about ten other personalities who also auditioned to host « Slam. » Among them were sports journalist Laurent Luyat, « Télématin » presenter Damien Thévenot, Jean-Luc Lemoine (« Samedi d’en rire » on France 3), and Willy Rovelli (« Willy vient déjeuner chez vous » on France 3).

The new host of « Slam » won’t have to wait long to start filming, as the first shoots are scheduled for this afternoon. Théo Curin is expected to make his on-air debut on Monday, September 9, on France 3, after the Paris Olympics and Paralympics.

Théo Curin’s selection as the new host of « Slam » on France 3 is a significant milestone in his career and a testament to his growing presence within the France Télévisions group. His journey from being a disabled swimmer to a successful television host is truly inspiring and showcases the importance of inclusivity and diversity in media representation. Théo’s success serves as a reminder that talent and determination can overcome any obstacles, and his story will undoubtedly inspire many others facing similar challenges.

As Théo Curin prepares to take on his new role, viewers can look forward to a fresh perspective and unique energy that he will bring to « Slam. » His charisma and passion for his work are sure to resonate with audiences, making him a fitting successor to Cyril Féraud. With his diverse background and experiences, Théo Curin is poised to make a lasting impact on the television industry and continue breaking barriers for individuals with disabilities in the media.