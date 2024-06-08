The Last of Us Season 2: How Many Episodes Will There Be?

The highly anticipated season 2 of « The Last of Us » will consist of fewer episodes than the first season, but there is still good news in store for fans of the beloved video game adaptation!

It has already been confirmed that fans of The Last of Us will have to wait until 2025 for the return of the beloved video game adaptation to television. This disappointing news is further compounded by the announcement that this season 2 will be shorter than the previous one.

A mix of good and bad news for season 2

The game’s creator Neil Druckmann and the co-showrunner of the series Craig Mazin have confirmed to Deadline that seven episodes are indeed planned for season 2, whereas the previous season totaled nine episodes. However, this bad news also comes with a silver lining for fans of the show!

During the same interview, the two creators of The Last of Us discussed their intentions to extend the series beyond season 2. While a season 3 has not yet been officially ordered by HBO, the intention of the two writers to produce multiple additional seasons should nevertheless please fans of the show. « We don’t think we’ll be able to tell the entire story we have in mind through seasons 2 and 3, as we have decided to take our time and explore interesting directions as we had already started to do with season 1, » Craig Mazin shared with our American colleagues.

Hopes for The Last of Us III among fans

It was also confirmed in this interview that the series will be adapted from the existing two video games, but will not go beyond the existing source material. At least not until a third video game of The Last of Us is released, a new installment that has not yet been confirmed by Neil Druckmann.

The video games and The Last of Us series immerse us in a post-apocalyptic world, devastated by an epidemic caused by a parasitic fungus. Mercenary haunted by the death of his daughter, Joel Miller (Pedro Pascal) is tasked with escorting Ellie (Bella Ramsey), a young girl seemingly immune to the virus…

The first season of The Last of Us will be available on the new streaming platform Max starting from June 11th.