The Boys: The news we all feared has just dropped

As « The Boys » gears up to make a grand return with its fourth season on Prime Video starting June 13, the announcement of the series coming to an end has just been made…

Even before the launch of The Boys season 4, here’s news that will sadden fans of the not-so-super superhero series… Indeed, showrunner Eric Kripke announced on X (formerly Twitter) that the Prime Video series will conclude with a fifth and final season. #TheBoys Season 4 Premiere Week is a good time to announce: Season 5 will be the Final Season! Always my plan, I just had to be cagey till I got the final OK from Vought. Thrilled to bring the story to a gory, epic, moist climax. Watch Season 4 in 2 DAYS, cause the end has begun! pic.twitter.com/3p7Wt4jGA6— Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) June 11, 2024

« The week of the season 4 launch of #TheBoys is the right time to announce it: Season 5 will be the final season! I always intended to do it, but I had to be cautious until I got the green light from Vought. I am thrilled to bring the story to a bloody, epic, and moist climax. Watch season 4 in 2 DAYS, because the end has begun! »This statement from Eric Kripke is not accompanied by any official announcement from Prime Video. There is no mention of Gen V, the spin-off of The Boys launched last September on Prime Video and already renewed for a second season.

A (already) planned endingTwo days ago, Deadline reported on Eric Kripke’s plans for the end of The Boys: « I am – without hyperbole – literally the worst person in history at predicting the length of a series. » A statement from the latest issue of SFX Magazine, as his last series, Supernatural, lasted 15 seasons. »No one in the entire history of the entertainment industry has been more wrong than me, giving interview after interview on how I thought Supernatural should end after five years, » the writer added.And he explained: « So I would be crazy to speculate on the number of seasons a series should last. I’m not going to make the same mistake. But yes, I have an ending in mind, » he finally admitted.It is worth remembering that in 2020, Kripke told fans that his « rough idea » for The Boys was « five seasons in total, » acknowledging at the time: « But I also know it’s better not to say how many seasons a series will have. » Now, we know!