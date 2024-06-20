Switzerland has been ranked as the second most competitive country in the annual IMD competitiveness ranking published on Monday night. This year, Switzerland has moved up one spot. However, the professor responsible for this analysis believes that this does not necessarily mean that the country has truly improved. In fact, Switzerland is considered one of the « winners who lose, » countries that show complacency towards their success and do not adapt to the rapidly changing world, according to the IMD.

According to the report, artificial intelligence (AI) is not the ultimate weapon on which a country’s or company’s competitiveness depends. Switzerland’s rise in this ranking is mainly due to the decline experienced by Denmark, which was considered the most competitive country in the world in 2023. The Scandinavian kingdom was more exposed to the energy crisis caused by the war in Ukraine than Switzerland. While Switzerland did experience slightly higher economic growth compared to other countries, it is only marginally significant, according to the coordinator of the ranking, Arturo Bris.

« The top three countries – Singapore, Switzerland, Denmark [3rd this year] – are evolving very similarly; any of these three countries can statistically be better than the others, » Bris noted.

It is important to note that competitiveness is a complex and multifaceted concept that goes beyond economic growth and includes factors such as innovation, productivity, and business efficiency. While Switzerland may have moved up in the ranking, there are still areas where the country can improve to maintain its competitive edge in the global arena.

