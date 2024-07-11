Samuel Juston, a student at Bellevue High School in Fort-de-France, has achieved the highest average in the entire Martinique Academy in the 2024 baccalaureate. At the beginning of the school year, the 17-year-old graduate will join a preparatory class for top schools at Sainte-Geneviève High School in Versailles.

Among the 3,307 laureates in the baccalaureate at the end of the first group in Martinique, he obtained the highest score this year. With an average of 19.10 /20 and a Very Good mention with congratulations from the jury, Samuel Juston is the major of the 2024 promotion.

« I was quite surprised, I have to say honestly. I was really amazed, but in any case, I am pleased to see that hard work has paid off, » said Samuel Juston when interviewed by Aude Sioul-Tidas.

To achieve such a high score, he explains that he worked hard « throughout the year. »

Especially in the last few months for baccalaureate revisions. It required a lot of effort. It didn’t just come like that. It was necessary to succeed in finding where to gain points, how to prioritize, according to the areas where one is comfortable, the areas where a little more effort is needed to ensure being versatile and ready everywhere regardless of the subject.

While the student from Bellevue High School worked diligently in all subjects, he admits to having a favorite subject: physics and chemistry. It is in this field that he will continue his studies starting from the next school year.

« I am joining a PTSI preparatory class (Physics, Technology, and Engineering Sciences) at Sainte-Geneviève High School in Versailles to enter an engineering school in 2 years normally. I hope to then specialize in naval architecture, the design of boats and sailboats in particular. Maybe work in the field of maritime transport by sail to try to find alternatives, and find cleaner modes of transportation for the future, » Samuel Juston shared.

Sailing is one of Samuel Juston’s passions. Every Saturday, the young student thrives on the water.

In addition to sailing, I also play a lot of piano. It’s important to me. It’s a bit of relaxation, it helps to think about something else. Also, a lot of DIY, electronics, programming.

The results of the 2024 baccalaureate were revealed yesterday (Monday, July 8). In Martinique, 3,307 candidates passed at the end of the first group.

Samuel Juston’s dedication and passion for both academics and extracurricular activities showcase a well-rounded individual with a promising future ahead. His ambition to pursue a career in naval architecture and his commitment to finding sustainable solutions in maritime transport highlight his forward-thinking mindset and determination to make a positive impact in the world. Despite his academic success, Samuel remains grounded and values hobbies that provide him with relaxation and creativity, demonstrating a holistic approach to personal growth and development. As he embarks on his journey towards becoming an engineer, his diverse interests and skills will undoubtedly continue to shape his path towards a successful and fulfilling career.