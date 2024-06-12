Sacha Boisvert has his eyes set on the NHL

Trifluvian hockey player Sacha Boisvert has June 28 circled on his calendar. This is when he will likely be selected in the first round of the NHL draft in Las Vegas, an achievement that very few hockey players from the region have accomplished in recent years. Since 2020, only nine Quebecois have been selected among the top 32 picks. The last player from the region to receive this honor was Zachary Bolduc, who was drafted 17th overall by the St. Louis Blues in 2021. Sacha Boisvert is aware of the significance of this accomplishment, but the Trifluvian remains cautious. « We feel good. It’s definitely fun to maybe achieve that, but we don’t know yet, » he says. The forward, considered by many experts to be one of the top 30 players in his age group, remains focused on his ultimate goal. « At the end of the day, it’s a draft, it means what it means. My goal is to be an impact player in the National Hockey League. »

An unconventional journey

Born in Trois-Rivières, Sacha Boisvert made the decision at the age of 14 to head to the United States. « For me, it’s been a question of development from the start, » he explains. The hopeful indicates that the American circuits have favored his development as a player. The 18-year-old center has been playing for the Muskegon Lumberjacks in Michigan for two years. He caught the attention of recruiters last season by amassing 68 points in 61 games. In addition to his offensive skills, Sacha Boisvert is known for his tenacity and toughness. « I’ve been a leader since I was little [and I’m proud of it], » says the forward. As a leader, Sacha Boisvert believes he has a responsibility to defend his teammates. The Trifluvian hockey player is not afraid to drop the gloves. He takes advantage of his large frame, as well as his boxing experience. His father is the owner of a training center. « Boxing, from a very young age, has taught me discipline and tenacity. It has also helped me with my coordination and footwork, » he says. Some experts compare Sacha Boisvert to Dylan Strome of the Washington Capitals due to the power of his wrist shot. For his part, Sacha compares his strengths to those of Anze Kopitar, a Slovenian center who has been selected to the All-Star game five times in his career.