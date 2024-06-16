Ronald Koeman is still upset about his departure from FC Barcelona. He took over from Quique Setien in the summer of 2020, but his time as the coach in Catalonia only lasted a few months due to poor results. Now in charge of the Netherlands national team, the former Barça player has compared his experience on the sidelines to that of Xavi, who was recently let go by the club. Koeman believes he did not receive the same support from the president as the former Spanish international.

« I did not receive the same support from the president as Xavi. At the time, I was fired and we were nine points behind Madrid. Today, they are ten points behind. To succeed, you need the support of the president… Barcelona is my club. I had good times there as a player, I have friends in the city, and coaching the team was one of my life’s dreams. This makes things more difficult and stressful, » said Ronald Koeman at a press conference a few days after criticizing FC Barcelona following Frenkie de Jong’s withdrawal from Euro 2024.

Koeman’s comments shed light on the challenges he faced during his time as Barcelona’s coach and the importance of having the support of the club’s leadership. His comparison to Xavi’s situation highlights the differences in how they were treated by the president and the impact it had on their respective tenures at the club.

It is clear that Koeman still holds a deep connection to Barcelona, both as a former player and coach. His emotional response to his departure reflects the passion he has for the club and the disappointment he felt at not being able to fulfill his coaching ambitions there. Despite the challenges he faced, Koeman’s dedication to Barcelona remains unwavering.

Moving forward, it will be interesting to see how Koeman’s coaching career unfolds with the Netherlands national team and if he will have the opportunity to return to Barcelona in the future. His experience at the club has undoubtedly shaped him as a coach, and he will carry those lessons with him as he continues his coaching journey.