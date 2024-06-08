Rabiot preserved, Tchouaméni too tight… Deschamps looking for certainties before Canada

When Didier Deschamps plays two international matches in a week during the season, he manages playing time, regarding clubs as well as the idea of competition. But when he has two preparation matches on his schedule before a final phase, turnover is much rarer. This was the case before the last two Euros in 2016 and 2021.

In 2016, he kept exactly the same starting team for the two preparation matches against Cameroon (3-2) and Scotland (3-0). In 2021, between Wales (3-0) and Bulgaria (3-0), the coach made only one change, replacing Adrien Rabiot with N’Golo Kanté. Will he make the same choice on Sunday against Canada (9:15 pm)? Rabiot preserved against Canada, Dembélé back, Coman following his protocol

Preserved for muscle fatigue since the beginning of the gathering, Adrien Rabiot did not participate in the group session on Friday. He jogged with a physiotherapist. The Juventus player will most likely be preserved on Sunday. The idea is for him to be ready for the 17th and the entry of the Blues. Ousmane Dembélé, suffering from a rhinopharyngitis before the match against Luxembourg (3-0) on Wednesday (until Friday, he did not eat with the team to avoid potential risks of contamination), trained normally.

Kingsley Coman, who suffered a muscle injury in mid-April, continues his recovery protocol. The Bayern Munich striker explained in recent days that he had good feelings and no longer felt any pain. Is he fit enough to play on Sunday? Dayot Upamecano, preserved at halftime against Luxembourg, still feels pain and did not train on Friday.

Tchouaméni too tight to start against Austria

Suffering from a stress fracture in the metatarsal (left foot) and absent since May 8th, Aurélien Tchouaméni is also continuing his recovery process. Deschamps announced that he would not play on Sunday. But does the former Bordeaux player compete for a starting spot against Austria on June 17th? It is very unlikely, even impossible. The staff expects an intense physical battle. Tchouaméni does not currently have the physical resources to meet this challenge.

An eleven in continuity from Luxembourg on Friday?

« There are adjustments to be made. » Coming out of the success against Luxembourg, Deschamps measured the work to be done before entering the competition. In this context, the coach should give continuity on Sunday compared to the eleven fielded on Wednesday. There should not be deep changes. Dembélé could take Randal Kolo Muani’s place on the right side. And for the rest? Depending on Upamecano’s feelings, the central defense could change. And in midfield, Real Madrid’s Eduardo Camavinga should get some playing time.

Probable team against Canada: Maignan – Koundé, Konaté, Upamecano or Saliba, T. Hernandez – Y. Fofana or Camavinga, Kanté, Griezmann – O. Dembélé, M. Thuram, K. Mbappé. Published on June 8, 2024 at 07:00 updated on June 8, 2024 at 07:00