Sherbrooke Food Festival Draws Over 10,000 Visitors

In spite of a more challenging economic climate, over 10,000 people visited the Sherbrooke food festival « Sherbrooke t’en bouche un coin » this week at the Marché de la Gare. Thirty kiosks were set up for the event, much to the delight of food enthusiasts. Stephanie Benoît, one of the vendors, showcased dishes that brought back memories to her customers.

« I incorporate traditional meals from different countries into dumpling dough to take a trip around the world in small bites, » she explained. From Korean beef to Indian flavors, visitors could travel with each bite. Benoît prepares all these dishes in her own kitchen. « It’s not a restaurant. These are frozen products that I make, » she clarified.

Many Sherbrooke residents gathered to taste the offerings by the chefs present at the event. Despite the weather challenges, festival-goer Johanne Sergerie found the event enjoyable. « It allows us to discover restaurants that we didn’t know about, and even if it rains, we’re fine. We organize ourselves accordingly. There are tents and everything, » she described. Festival participants were eager to sample the flavors offered by the exhibitors.

Richard Cloutier appreciated the opportunity to explore new flavors. « For the variety of food and drinks that are offered to try, it’s great, » he emphasized.

The organizer of the 11th edition of the festival, Pauline Larouche, sees it as an ideal opportunity to showcase local products while supporting the local economy. « It’s four days where we receive over 10,000 people who come to meet or discover. They have to choose one or two restaurants during the year. Maybe they will choose you because they met you and tasted extraordinary dishes, » explained the event’s general manager.

Sherbrooke t’en bouche en coin is set for a 12th edition, with organizers hoping to return to the Marché de la Gare.

With information from Jean Arel