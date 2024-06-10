Nouveau portrait de gala du roi Abdallah II et de la reine Rania à l’occasion du jubilé d’argent

In 2024, King Abdallah II of Jordan celebrates his 25 years on the throne. The date of June 9th has been chosen to organize the public celebrations of his silver jubilee. On this occasion, a new official portrait of King Abdallah II and Queen Rania was shared.

On January 24, 1999, Prince Abdallah, the eldest son of King Hussein of Jordan, was appointed Crown Prince by his father, replacing Prince Hassan, King Hussein’s brother, who had been the heir since 1965. At the end of January, Abdallah was designated to succeed his father. Less than two weeks later, on February 7, 1999, King Hussein passed away at the age of 63.

On February 7, 2024, King Abdallah II celebrated his 25 years on the throne. The exact date of the beginning of his reign coincided with the date of his father’s death, so King Abdallah chose to organize the celebrations of his silver jubilee on June 9th. This date marks the 25th anniversary of his enthronement ceremony.

On June 9, 2024, the Hashemite Royal Court shared a new official portrait of the King and Queen of Jordan to mark this anniversary. King Abdallah II is seen in his ceremonial military uniform with all his decorations, while Queen Rania is wearing a very elegant black dress.

The Queen chose to wear one of the most imposing tiaras from her collection. This modern tiara, designed in 2005, is a gift from her husband. It features the phrase « God is great » surrounded by scrolls. The Queen and King Abdallah II are wearing the amaranth ribbon of the Order of Al-Hussein ibn Ali.

Several events are planned in Amman on June 9th to celebrate the 25 years of the sovereign’s reign. King Abdallah’s speech is eagerly awaited, where he is expected to talk about Jordan’s achievements and the progress made over the past quarter of a century. An official ceremony to mark the silver jubilee is scheduled for 6 p.m. this Sunday.

By Nicolas Fontaine, Chief Editor – Nicolas Fontaine has been a copywriter and author for various Belgian and French brands and media. A specialist in royal family news, Nicolas founded the website Histoires Royales, where he is the chief editor. Contact: nicolas@histoiresroyales.fr