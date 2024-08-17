**Title: Upgrading the Fleet: Two New Canadair Aircraft Ordered to Enhance Firefighting Capabilities**

France currently operates a fleet of 12 Canadair aircraft, which have been serving for several years and are in need of constant maintenance and repairs. To address this issue, the decision has been made to introduce two new state-of-the-art aircraft to the fleet. The official order for these new aircraft was placed on August 12th.

### **The Importance of Canadair Aircraft in Firefighting**

Canadair aircraft have become indispensable tools in combating wildfires. These amphibious planes are designed to scoop up water from bodies of water and drop it over flames to help extinguish fires. During their operations, they are subjected to extreme conditions, flying at low altitudes, making sharp turns, and enduring intense maneuvers.

### **Aging Fleet in Need of Replacement**

The French fleet of Canadair aircraft is showing signs of aging, with the youngest planes being twenty years old and the oldest reaching thirty years. Recognizing the need for modernization, France has placed an order for two new aircraft from Canada. The contract for these new additions was signed by Gérald Darmanin, the former Minister of the Interior and Overseas Territories, on Monday, August 12th at the Hôtel de Beauveau in Paris.

In a tweet, Minister Darmanin expressed gratitude to the European Union for funding 100% of the purchases of firefighting aircraft, including Canadairs. This initiative signifies a collaborative effort among European countries to enhance their firefighting capabilities.

### **European Collaboration and Investment in Firefighting Aircraft**

The production of Canadair aircraft is solely undertaken by the Canadian aircraft manufacturer, de Havilland Canada. Six European countries, including Greece, Italy, Croatia, Spain, and Portugal, have also placed orders for these aircraft. This joint effort, funded by the European Union, will result in a total of twenty-two water bombers being deployed across the continent.

Each Canadair DHC-515 aircraft comes with a price tag of 60 million euros, representing a significant investment in cutting-edge firefighting technology. These new models are unparalleled in their capabilities and are expected to enhance firefighting operations significantly.

### **Challenges Faced by the Current Fleet**

As the current fleet of Canadair aircraft ages, the need for replacements becomes more urgent. The scarcity of spare parts and the increasing frequency of repairs have led to operational challenges for the firefighting teams. The reliance on second-hand spare parts from around the world has resulted in extended downtime for the aircraft, impacting their availability for firefighting missions.

Delphine Graye-Dumas, the head of the aerial resources group at the Civil Security, highlighted the ongoing efforts to maintain and prepare the existing fleet for firefighting operations. However, the limitations imposed by the aging aircraft have underscored the importance of introducing new, more reliable models into service.

### **Transition to New Aircraft and Operational Challenges**

While the order for two new Canadair aircraft has been placed, their delivery is not expected until between 2028 and 2030. In the meantime, the current fleet continues to be utilized, albeit with increasing operational constraints. The transition to the new aircraft is crucial for ensuring the effectiveness of firefighting efforts in the face of evolving environmental challenges.

The recent wildfire in Besse-sur-Issole, Var, on August 12th highlighted the importance of aerial firefighting resources. With over 170 firefighters mobilized and multiple aircraft deployed, including Canadairs, Dash planes, and helicopters equipped with water tanks, the coordinated response demonstrated the effectiveness of aerial firefighting in containing the blaze.

### **Pilot Concerns and Maintenance Issues**

Pilots operating the Canadair aircraft have raised concerns about the safety and reliability of the aging fleet. Issues such as poor visibility, malfunctioning systems, and recurring mechanical failures have led to pilots exercising their right to withdraw from flights due to safety concerns. The need for comprehensive maintenance and technical support has become increasingly critical to ensure the safety of firefighting operations.

Sabena Technics, the company responsible for maintaining the Canadair fleet, has faced criticism from pilots regarding the quality and timeliness of maintenance services. The shortage of skilled technicians and a lack of effective solutions to recurring technical problems have exacerbated the challenges faced by the firefighting teams.

### **Social Issues and Workforce Concerns**

Sabena Technics has experienced labor disputes and staffing shortages, leading to disruptions in maintenance services. The reluctance of the workforce to comment on these issues until the end of the fire season reflects the ongoing tensions within the organization. The need for a more sustainable and effective maintenance partnership beyond 2027 has emerged as a priority for ensuring the continued reliability of firefighting aircraft.

### **Future Challenges and Preparedness**

As the wildfire season progresses, the risk of large-scale fires intensifies, requiring enhanced preparedness and vigilance from firefighting agencies. The rule of the « three 30s » is used to assess the fire risk, considering factors such as wind speed, humidity levels, and temperature to anticipate potential fire outbreaks.

France’s pioneering approach to aerial surveillance, utilizing Dash aircraft to monitor high-risk areas and deploy retardant as a preemptive measure, demonstrates the proactive measures taken to mitigate fire risks. The coordinated efforts of various aircraft, including Canadairs, Dash planes, and helicopters, showcase the versatility and effectiveness of aerial firefighting operations.

### **Conclusion**

In conclusion, the decision to invest in two new Canadair aircraft represents a significant step towards modernizing France’s firefighting capabilities. As the existing fleet faces increasing challenges due to age and maintenance issues, the introduction of new, more advanced aircraft will ensure the continued effectiveness of firefighting operations. The collaborative efforts among European countries and the support of the European Union in funding these acquisitions highlight the importance of collective action in addressing environmental challenges. With ongoing advancements in firefighting technology and operational strategies, France is poised to enhance its response to wildfires and safeguard its natural resources for future generations.