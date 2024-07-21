JTI (Japan Tobacco International) announced on July 19, 2024, the start of construction for its new production plant at Tetouan Park, within the Tanger Med industrial platform. This project, with an investment of 931.2 million dirhams (approximately 92 million USD), marks a significant step in JTI’s development in Morocco and Africa.

The new plant will be built on a 4.7-hectare plot at Tetouan Park, with a built area of 18,000 square meters. It will incorporate energy efficiency measures, such as the use of LED lighting and automated management systems for lighting, air conditioning, and heating. A rainwater collection and water recycling system will also be implemented to meet the non-potable water needs of the plant.

Speaking on this occasion, Mr. José Luis Amador, General Manager of JTI Northern & Western Africa, stated: « This new plant demonstrates our commitment to the economic and social development of Morocco. The support from both central and regional authorities has been exemplary and in line with Morocco’s reputation for a business-friendly environment. The groundbreaking ceremony will be a historic moment, marking the beginning of a new era for JTI in North and West Africa. »

Indeed, JTI chose Morocco for this new installation, reflecting the country’s strategic position as a regional hub, world-class infrastructure, and commitment to sustainable development, particularly in renewable energies.

The initiatives of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, aimed at continuously improving the business climate in Morocco, played a crucial role in JTI’s decision to invest in the country.

Approved by the National Investment Commission in January 2024, this project is part of the new Investment Charter of 2023 and the import substitution policy for « Made in Morocco » initiated in 2020. These initiatives create an environment conducive to foreign investment and industrial development.

This new plant, located in the Tetouan Park industrial zone, will begin construction in August 2024 and will be equipped with the most advanced technologies to become a model Green Factory. At full capacity, this facility will create 170 direct jobs and several dozen indirect jobs, on-site and off-site in the region.

The plant’s goal is also to employ 30% women, with the inclusion and economic empowerment of women being a major pillar of the company’s HR and CSR policy.

The initial annual production capacity of the plant is expected to meet the needs of the domestic market. This capacity can be increased to respond to potential export opportunities.

Morocco serves as JTI’s hub for North and West Africa, with teams based in Casablanca serving as many as 12 markets.

JTI’s flagship brands in Morocco are Camel and Winston, and JTI’s products currently represent nearly a third of the market in the Kingdom.

Jalal Benhayoun, General Manager of the Regional Investment Center, was also present at the groundbreaking ceremony along with several other official and institutional stakeholders.