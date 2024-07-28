Meghan Markle, the wife of Prince Harry, was spotted in New York on Friday, July 26, attending the G9 Ventures Summer summit organized by American coach Amy Griffin. Meghan looked chic and trendy in a stylish beige ensemble for the occasion.

During the event, Meghan Markle wore a total beige look, including a sleeveless and deconstructed linen jacket from the brand St. Agni, paired with matching trousers. The outfit exuded elegance and sophistication, with a touch of casual tailoring. She accessorized her look with black Santa Barbara sunglasses, a Cartier Juste un clou necklace, an Ariel Gordon pendant, a Cartier Love bracelet, a Lorraine Schwartz bracelet, and the iconic Tank watch from Cartier that once belonged to Princess Diana.

Meghan Markle has been frequently seen wearing the Cartier Tank watch that belonged to Princess Diana, bringing the classic piece back into the spotlight. Whether she’s attending events, launching projects, or simply going for a walk, Meghan often wears this sentimental accessory that pays tribute to her late mother-in-law.

The Duchess of Sussex has been known for her impeccable sense of style and fashion choices, always combining elegance with modern trends. Her recent appearance in New York showcased her ability to effortlessly blend sophistication with comfort, creating a chic and trendy summer look.

In addition to her fashion choices, Meghan Markle has been actively involved in various projects and initiatives, including the launch of her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard. By attending events like the G9 Ventures Summer summit, Meghan is not only seeking advice for her business but also building a network within the industry.

Overall, Meghan Markle’s stylish beige ensemble at the G9 Ventures Summer summit was a perfect reflection of her fashion-forward approach and her commitment to both personal style and professional endeavors. As she continues to make appearances and engage in new projects, Meghan Markle’s influence in the worlds of fashion and entrepreneurship remains significant.