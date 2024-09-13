Addressing the Growing Demand for Post-Compulsory Education in Vaud

The Canton of Vaud is pleased to see an increasing number of students aspiring to obtain a Maturity Certificate, Swiss Federal Certificate of Competence (CFC), or diploma after completing their mandatory schooling. To meet this demand, post-obligatory education institutions must be reimagined and adapted. The Departments of Education and Construction have developed a strategy looking ahead to 2040 that tackles the dual challenge of enhancing the quality of teaching spaces while preserving heritage sites. This long-term vision outlines the prototype training facility of the future and envisions the future of gymnasiums and professional schools in Vaud.

Each year, thousands of young individuals enter vocational schools, business schools, and gymnasiums in Vaud. More and more students are opting to pursue a CFC, Federal Vocational Education and Training Diploma (AFP), Maturity Certificate, or diploma in line with the Canton of Vaud and the Confederation’s goal to increase the certification rate of secondary education in the population. However, this surge in enrollment is putting pressure on sometimes outdated facilities designed for smaller student populations. Recognizing this challenge, the Department of Education and Vocational Training (DEF) collaborated with the Department of Economy, Innovation, Employment, and Heritage (DEIEP) to establish a long-term strategy.

A Vision for the Future Learning Spaces

The 2040 vision aims to provide students, teachers, and staff with a high-quality learning environment equipped with resources tailored to their needs. This flexible and efficient strategy will enable young individuals to pursue secondary education certifications closer to home, although adjustments may be necessary to accommodate demographic and societal changes. The geographical vision is complemented by an architectural vision, with the involved departments outlining an ideal establishment “blueprint.” Emphasizing pedagogy and learning, this blueprint considers users’ needs in terms of facilities such as study areas, sports infrastructure, and on-site dining options.

In line with this vision and current projections, the DEF and DEIEP are exploring various options for construction projects, including the already announced new gymnasium on the Côte. Another gymnasium project in the northern part of the Canton will supplement ongoing projects in Aigle, Crissier, and Echallens. A new gymnasium in the Lausanne region is set to replace current rented sites in Provence and Sevelin. Additionally, extensions, optimizations, relocations, and new constructions are planned for several professional schools in Payerne, Lausanne, and the Vallée de Joux.

In parallel with plans for future establishments, the departments are evaluating existing learning spaces to identify areas for improvement. This strategy offers concrete solutions for necessary renovations at Gymnases La Cité and du Bugnon. These institutions will be temporarily relocated to expedite construction and ensure the comfort and safety of users.

Expansion of Bussigny Gymnasium for the 2026 Academic Year

In the short term, the 2040 strategy proposes the enlargement of Bussigny Gymnasium as the second operation following the Crissier gymnasium. This expansion, undertaken by the landowner, includes spaces to increase Bussigny Gymnasium’s capacity from 800 to 1,200 students and a new triple sports hall. The sports hall will also be available for use by local sports clubs and associations. This project aligns with the strategic directions of the General Directorate of Infrastructure and Property (DGIP), emphasizing flexible management of the State’s assets. The five strategic axes prioritize ownership over leasing, heritage preservation and valorization, promotion of exemplary architecture, and reinforcement of sustainability principles, demonstrating a commitment to energy efficiency and responsible governance.

With a focus on creating modern and efficient learning environments, the Canton of Vaud is committed to meeting the evolving needs of its student population. By envisioning and implementing innovative solutions for post-compulsory education, Vaud is paving the way for a brighter future for its youth.