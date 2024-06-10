Upcoming Legislative Elections in Haute-Savoie

The legislative elections are already being organized in Haute-Savoie. They will take place on June 30 and July 7 following the announcement of the dissolution of the National Assembly by Emmanuel Macron. Several deputies from the department have already announced their candidacy for re-election. This includes the Renaissance deputies from the two constituencies of Annecy, namely Antoine Armand and Véronique Riotton, as well as Xavier Roseren, the deputy of the 6th constituency of Haute-Savoie. More announcements are expected soon, especially regarding new candidates. The deadline for submitting candidacies for these legislative elections is set from June 12 to 16.

Antoine Armand’s statement:

Following the decision of the President of the Republic to dissolve the National Assembly, citizens are called to vote on June 30 and July 7. In this context, Antoine Armand officially announces his candidacy for re-election as a deputy of Haute-Savoie. Since his election on June 19, 2022, Antoine Armand has been fully committed to addressing the concerns of the citizens of his department, particularly on issues such as the cost of living, housing, energy, agricultural, industrial and tourist employment, as well as the shortage of healthcare professionals and public transportation. His determined action has led to significant progress, such as:

– the payment of the cost of living allowance for public employees in Haute-Savoie, requested for 30 years and essential for quality public services;

– increased police and justice resources enhancing security and justice in the department: 3 new gendarmerie brigades in the department, 18 additional police officers in season, 17 recruits at the judicial court of Annecy;

– defending farmers: combating predation and ending the criminal responsibility of farmers for their herding dogs.

As a deputy, Antoine Armand has stood out for his activity and commitment. He has been recognized by Parliament, which has entrusted him with important responsibilities, including as rapporteur of an investigative commission and president of the pastoralism group. His bipartisan approach reflects his belief that dialogue and cooperation are more effective than political quarrels.

« In Haute-Savoie, a land of moderation and resistance, it is crucial to stand against extremism and populism. I am determined to continue the work to improve the lives of our fellow citizens. On June 30, I invite you to renew your trust in me to continue defending our Republic, » states Antoine Armand.