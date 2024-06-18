In support of artistic creation and cultural development in the territories, the Petite Cité de Caractère de Bretagne association has been leading the « Art in the Cities » operation since 2005.

Every three years, the association invites young foreign artists to participate in a creative residency in the municipalities of the network to create works inspired by heritage through their culture and artistic heritage.

For the 9th edition of this program, in partnership with the French Institute of Lebanon, six Lebanese artists are welcomed to Brittany from May 5 to June 20, 2024, in 18 municipalities rich in art and history. The artists are split into pairs and immersed in different municipalities. Two of them were in Bécherel from June 2 to June 9. Nour Haydar, a comic book author, and Ahmad Ghaddar, a mural painter and street artist, take the time to explore the diverse Brittany and its exceptional heritage. They will showcase their works in July during an exhibition.

Nour Haydar, 24 years old, born in Beirut, holds a Master’s degree in illustration with comic books and is one of the young talents trained at the Lebanese Academy of Fine Arts. « Currently facing unexpected challenges in Lebanon, I see this residency as a beneficial escape to take a step back and re-inspire myself, » she says. She is working on a comic book project in Brittany to focus on adventure, exploration, and history in our region.

The artist Ahmad Ghaddar, also based in Beirut and known as Renoz, graduated from the Faculty of Fine Arts at the Lebanese University, where he now teaches. He works with etching, ink, watercolor, as well as street art, passionate about exploring the connection between people and their environment. He has participated in numerous group exhibitions and has already led several residencies in Spain and Lebanon. Fascinated by his recent first trip to Brittany, he returns highly motivated for this « Art in the Cities » residency.

This initiative not only promotes cultural exchange and collaboration between Lebanese and French artists but also enriches the artistic landscape of both countries. Through this residency program, artists have the opportunity to immerse themselves in a new culture, explore different artistic techniques, and create unique works inspired by their surroundings. The exchange of ideas and experiences during these residencies is invaluable, fostering creativity and innovation in the global art scene.

The « Art in the Cities » program continues to be a beacon of cultural diplomacy and artistic development, building bridges between nations and celebrating the diversity of artistic expression. It serves as a reminder of the power of art to transcend boundaries and bring people together, creating a more interconnected and harmonious world.