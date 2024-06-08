Changing Society Through School Renovation – An Interview with Véronica Cremasco (Ecolo) and Frédéric Daerden (PS)

In a recent interview with Véronica Cremasco, the head of the Ecolo party in Liège, and Frédéric Daerden, the Minister of Budget and Education in Wallonia, the focus was on the importance of renovating schools as a key step in changing society for the better. The two politicians discussed the recent advancements in school infrastructure in Wallonia and the collaborative efforts between PS and Ecolo to prioritize the needs of students and teachers over the traditional school network divisions.

Véronica Cremasco highlighted the significant budget allocation towards school renovations as a crucial step towards creating a conducive learning environment for all students. She emphasized the importance of investing in schools to ensure that every child has access to quality education, regardless of their network affiliation. While acknowledging the progress made, she also expressed a desire to move away from the existing school networks entirely.

On the topic of the recent acquisition of ArcelorMittal lands by Wallonia, both Cremasco and Daerden stressed the need to uphold the core principles outlined in the master plan for the sites. They emphasized the importance of balancing economic development with social and environmental considerations to maximize the benefits for the region and its residents.

When discussing urban development and the « stop concrete » movement in various municipalities, the politicians acknowledged the challenges of managing urban sprawl and the need for regional support to address these issues effectively. They highlighted the importance of providing municipalities with the necessary tools to resist excessive urbanization and protect valuable green spaces.

Addressing concerns about Liège Airport’s economic model in the face of climate challenges, both Cremasco and Daerden agreed on the need for stricter regulations to mitigate the airport’s environmental impact while preserving its economic benefits. They emphasized the importance of finding a balance between economic growth and sustainability in managing the airport operations.

In the realm of mobility, the debate around the proposed second tram line in Liège sparked differing opinions between the two politicians. While Daerden emphasized the need for careful consideration based on impact studies, Cremasco advocated for prioritizing the existing bus rapid transit system over a new tram line, citing budget considerations and existing infrastructure.

Finally, when discussing the issue of drug-related problems in Liège city center, both politicians emphasized the importance of a comprehensive approach that combines law enforcement, prevention, and support for mental health services. They expressed support for measures to tackle drug trafficking at a national level and highlighted the potential benefits of cannabis legalization in addressing the root causes of drug-related issues in the region.