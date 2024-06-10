Suminwa Government Prepares for Inauguration

In a press review in Kinshasa on Wednesday, June 5, 2024, the local media focused extensively on Prime Minister Judith Suminwa as she gears up to defend her Government’s program before the National Assembly.

According to **La Tempête des tropiques**, Prime Minister Suminwa gathered the 54 members of her Government on Tuesday, June 4, for an initial meeting at the Government Hotel. This historic encounter was an opportunity to review the key points of the Executive Program to be presented to the National Assembly. The Prime Minister is thus gearing up for the inauguration of her government in line with the agenda.

During this crucial meeting, as reported by **La Prospérité**, the Head of Government aimed to rally her troops in preparation for the inauguration scheduled to take place, barring any changes, between June 10 or 11 at the Lower House of Parliament. Prime Minister Judith Suminwa reiterated her determination to meet the expectations of President Félix Tshisekedi.

**AfricaNews** suggests that this initial meeting set the pace for the upcoming presentation, allowing the Prime Minister to finalize her program and establish connections within her team. Sources indicate that this first meeting lasted less than an hour.

**La Référence Plus** highlights that presenting the Government before the National Assembly to seek approval for its program aligns with Article 90 of the DRC constitution. The President of the Lower House is reportedly ready to receive Judith Sumwina and her government between June 10 or 11.

**Infos 27** reports that Vital Kamerhe is paving the way at the National Assembly for the Suminwa Government’s inauguration. The President of the deliberative body, along with his bureau, met with caucus members of the parliamentary majority on June 4. The bureau expressed satisfaction with the political groups’ support for the Suminwa government’s inauguration.

According to Government Spokesperson Patrick Muyaya, as cited in **Econews**, the guiding principles of the Suminwa Government’s program include addressing security issues in the East and the social problems of the Congolese population.

The Minister of Communication and Media, as mentioned in **Le Quotidien**, states that the government’s program is based on six commitments outlined by President Félix Tshisekedi during his electoral campaign.

**Le Phare** anticipates the end of the interim ministerial regime in the DRC within a week, much to the relief of the populace. Expectations are high for the Suminwa I government to deliver concrete solutions to the people’s needs. It is worth noting that Judith Suminwa was appointed Prime Minister on April 1, 2024, in a surprising turn of events.