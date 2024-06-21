Vincent Kompany, the new defender of Bayern Munich, is making moves in the transfer market with a new target in England. The Bayern Munich team is going through a major transition in their history. After 11 years of dominating the Bundesliga, they lost their title to Bayer Leverkusen led by Xabi Alonso, who remained unbeaten in the league. This marked the end of Thomas Tuchel’s time at the club, a departure that was predicted at the start of 2024.

In the search for a replacement, the Munich leaders faced numerous rejections from coaches like Julian Nagelsmann, Zinedine Zidane, Roberto de Zerbi, Unai Emery, Xabi Alonso, and Ralf Rangnick. Ultimately, Vincent Kompany was appointed as the new head coach. The former Belgian defender of Manchester City has already started making his mark. The first signing of the summer, defender Hiroki Ito from Stuttgart, was in line with Kompany’s vision. The next potential addition could also be a defender, with the 23-year-old Spanish left-back Sergio Gomez from Manchester City catching the attention of Bayern Munich.

According to Cope, Bayern Munich is closely monitoring Gomez, who has had limited playing time this season with only 449 minutes across all competitions. With his contract running until 2026, Gomez might be looking for more playing time in Germany, especially if Alphonso Davies leaves the club. Kompany seems to have his eyes set on strengthening the defensive line of Bayern Munich with the addition of Gomez from Manchester City.

It is clear that Vincent Kompany is determined to make his mark at Bayern Munich by targeting talented players like Sergio Gomez. As the summer transfer window progresses, it will be interesting to see how Kompany shapes the team and prepares for the upcoming season in the Bundesliga. Stay tuned for more updates on Bayern Munich’s transfer activities as they continue to build a formidable squad under Kompany’s leadership.