Haas F1 Director Komatsu Shows Interest in Esteban Ocon for 2025 Season

In a recent press conference in Montreal, Haas F1 Team Director Ayao Komatsu expressed his interest in Esteban Ocon, the Alpine driver who is now officially without a contract for the 2025 season. When asked if he is ready to announce his driver lineup, which could potentially include the Frenchman (if he does not sign with Audi F1) and Ollie Bearman, Komatsu hinted that an announcement is on the horizon.

« Yes, not too long from now, not immediately, but not too far off either. Let’s say, yes, in a few weeks or a few months, I should say, to know the two drivers, » Komatsu stated. This will be the first pair of drivers that he selects as a team director. Does he have a clear idea of the type of duo he is looking for? Two experienced drivers? A mix of youth and experience?

« Yes, it’s clear in my mind, but I’m not going to tell you. I mean, as a team, you know, we are growing. We are improving the team. So, it’s a pretty dynamic situation, so I think a mix of good youth and experience to give us the benchmark would be a pretty exciting combination, » Komatsu explained.

Is Esteban Ocon the favorite for the first available seat?

« Esteban is a very good option for us, but there are also other drivers, » Komatsu responded. « He is very experienced, he has already won a race and secured multiple podiums and scored a lot of points. He is a driver who is eager to achieve good results, he is young for a new project, and he could be the leader we are looking for to replace Nico Hülkenberg. »

In the coming weeks or months, Haas F1 fans will eagerly await the announcement of their 2025 driver lineup, with Esteban Ocon being a strong contender for a seat at the team.