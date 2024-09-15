Reflecting on the KO Loss to Holloway

Justin Gaethje recently opened up about his devastating knockout loss to Max Holloway at UFC 300, shedding light on his state of mind following the fight. Gaethje, known for his candid remarks, admitted that after regaining consciousness, his first thought was to play golf. This unexpected revelation came as a surprise to many, but it seems to have become a reality as the American fighter has been hitting the golf course regularly since the bout.

A New Passion for Golf

Following his knockout defeat, Gaethje announced that he would be taking at least 180 days off to recover. True to his word, the former “BMF” champion has refrained from training for the past five months. However, he plans to return to sparring in a month’s time. In the meantime, Gaethje has discovered a newfound love for golf, spending his days honing his skills on the course.

In a recent video shared by MMA Fighting, Gaethje elaborated on his interest in golf post-fight. “I got knocked out, and when I woke up, I thought, ‘I want to play golf,’ and ever since then, I’ve been playing golf every day,” he revealed. This unexpected turn of events showcases Gaethje’s lighthearted approach to dealing with defeat, finding solace in a different sport while he prepares for his eventual return to the octagon.

Looking Towards the Future

While Gaethje is focused on his recovery and newfound hobby, he has also begun contemplating his future in the UFC. When asked about potential opponents for his next fight, Gaethje hinted at a few names he has in mind. “My future? I haven’t really thought about it too much, but I know I have to fight, to win,” he stated. “I have a list of four guys I could fight. Dan Hooker would be interesting, Charles Oliveira, Dustin Poirier, or Alexander Volkanovski as well.” Interestingly, a rematch with Holloway does not seem to be on the horizon, as the Hawaiian fighter is already scheduled for a highly anticipated bout against Ilia Topuria.

In conclusion, Justin Gaethje’s post-fight revelation of wanting to play golf serves as a unique peek into the mindset of a fighter dealing with defeat. While his future in the octagon remains uncertain, his dedication to recovery and pursuit of new interests demonstrate his resilience and adaptability in the face of adversity. As Gaethje continues to navigate his path back to competition, his fans eagerly await his return, curious to see how his passion for golf may influence his performance in the cage.