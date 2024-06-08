jsk-karim-doudane-nouveau-manager-du-club

JSK: Karim Doudane, the New Club Manager

Today, the former charming midfielder of Jeunesse Sportive de Kabylie, Karim Doudane, has been appointed as the new manager of the club. In an official ceremony attended by the board president, El-Hadi Ould Ali, and the general director, Hakim Medane, Doudane took on his new role. This marks Doudane’s return to his beloved club, where he previously held the same position, aiming to work closely with Medane to elevate the Canaris and restore the club’s prestigious reputation.

Karim Doudane, the prodigious talent of JSK, has been officially announced as the new Manager of the club! This exciting development signals a new chapter for JS Kabylie as they strive for success under Doudane’s leadership.

Stay tuned for more updates and exciting news from JS Kabylie as they embark on this new journey with Karim Doudane at the helm. Let’s support the team as they work towards reclaiming their position as the most successful club in the country.

