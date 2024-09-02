Disappointment for Jean-Baptiste Marteau as he Misses out on Hosting Télématin on France 2

Jean-Baptiste Marteau is facing a bitter disappointment as he will not be taking over from Thomas Sotto as the host of « Télématin » on France 2. The 41-year-old journalist, who was a prominent figure on France 2 this summer, excelling during the Olympic Games and hosting the tribute show for the « 80 years of the Liberation, » received the news via a text message sent to the Franceinfo teams this morning.

In the message obtained by puremedias.com, Marteau expressed his disappointment at not being chosen to succeed Thomas Sotto on « Télématin » this season. He had been the backup host for the morning show on France 2 until recently, leading him to believe that he would be taking on the role permanently. However, the decision was ultimately made to go in a different direction, leaving Marteau feeling let down.

« I am struggling to come to terms with France Télévisions’ decision, » Marteau wrote in the message. « I have just learned that I will not be presenting ‘Télématin’ this season. Until very recently, everything seemed to indicate that I would. However, the group has decided otherwise. I cannot hide my deep disappointment, which I am currently finding hard to digest. »

Marteau went on to announce that he is scheduled to return to the helm of the Franceinfo morning show starting on September 9, once the Paralympic Games have concluded. He expressed pride in the team’s work and motivation, which had been rewarded with numerous audience records. Marteau concluded by expressing his hope that the morning show would continue to thrive with the same dedication and energy in the upcoming season.

Changes in the Lineup of France 2’s Morning Show

Following the unexpected departures of Thomas Sotto to RTL and Marie Portolano, who is taking maternity leave, a new duo will be taking over the reins of France’s premier morning show on Monday, September 9. Flavie Flament has been chosen to succeed Marie Portolano, while the replacement for Thomas Sotto is set to be announced later in the day.

The shake-up in the lineup of « Télématin » marks a new chapter for the popular morning show on France 2. With Marteau’s disappointment at not being chosen as the host, viewers can expect to see a fresh dynamic with the introduction of Flament and the upcoming announcement of Sotto’s replacement.

Marteau’s Message of Resilience and Gratitude

In his heartfelt message to the Franceinfo teams, Marteau expressed his disappointment but also his determination to move forward. Despite the setback of not landing the hosting role on « Télématin, » Marteau remains committed to delivering quality journalism and engaging content to viewers.

As he prepares to return to Franceinfo’s morning show, Marteau’s message serves as a reminder of the resilience and professionalism that characterize his work. With a track record of success and a strong team behind him, Marteau is poised to continue making a positive impact on the morning news landscape in France.

In conclusion, Marteau’s disappointment at not hosting « Télématin » on France 2 may be a setback, but it is also an opportunity for him to focus on new challenges and opportunities. With his unwavering dedication and passion for journalism, Marteau is sure to make a significant contribution to the media landscape in France.