Jamie Cullum, the renowned jazz-pop singer and musician, is set to make a comeback in Paris with a unique concert scheduled at the iconic Olympia hall on Thursday, March 13, 2025.

Good news for Jamie Cullum fans! The famous British artist is returning to the stage with a European tour that includes a stop in Paris. To experience the jazz-pop universe of this globally acclaimed artist, mark your calendars for the Olympia show on Thursday, March 13, 2025.

Ticket information for the event: Jamie Cullum has announced a presale starting on September 17 at 9 am (code: EARLYDOORS). Alternatively, tickets will be available through the Olympia box office starting on Wednesday, September 18 at 9 am. General ticket sales will commence on Thursday, September 19 at 10 am.

Another date announced for Jamie Cullum in France? He will be performing in Roubaix on Wednesday, March 12. In addition, the English musician and singer plans to visit 17 other European cities next spring. Concerts are scheduled in Helsinki, Riga, Hamburg, Copenhagen, Antwerp, Brussels, Amsterdam, Lausanne, Zurich, Warsaw, and Prague. The artist also plans to perform at various locations across the continent in July 2025.

The opportunity for the audience to (re)discover the captivating universe of this artist, who is not only a singer but also a songwriter and multi-instrumentalist. Offering a unique blend of jazz, pop, and rock, Jamie Cullum is also known for his generosity on stage.

We hope that Jamie Cullum will take the opportunity to perform several of his past hits, including those from “Twentysomething” (2003), considered one of the best-selling albums of all time in the UK. However, the artist will also present songs from his upcoming studio album to the Parisian audience. It’s worth noting that Jamie Cullum has released 9 studio albums to date, with his latest titled “The Pianoman at Christmas” (2020).

To experience or rediscover Jamie Cullum live in concert in Paris, head to the Olympia on March 13, 2025!

