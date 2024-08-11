Mario Hermoso’s agents have been spotted in Italy, as negotiations with Napoli fell through. They are now discussing his situation with Inter and AC Milan. According to DAZN, the representatives of the central defender landed in Milan this week and have been holding a series of meetings. Both Inter and AC Milan are in the market for a defender. The 29-year-old is a free agent after his contract with Atletico Madrid expired, and he was set to move to Naples until those talks definitively broke down, apparently over a dispute about fees. Al-Shabab FC is also interested in the player, but the Spanish international would prefer to stay in Europe. Both Inter and AC Milan are in the Champions League, and Hermoso’s ability to play at left-back is another added bonus for his potential arrival.

In other news, Napoli is close to securing a deal for Benfica winger David Neres. The club is just one step away from finalizing an agreement for the talented player. Meanwhile, AC Milan is pulling out all the stops to sign Tammy Abraham. After completing a move for Emerson Royal, the team is now eager to bring Abraham on board. Additionally, Alexis Sanchez’s move to Udinese is imminent. The 35-year-old has been a free agent since the end of his contract with Inter Milan and is now set to join Udinese.

