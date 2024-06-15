The Israeli Air Force conducted airstrikes in Lebanon targeting a Hezbollah military building in Kfar Kila in response to rocket fire from Hezbollah towards northern Israel. The Israeli army reported that around 35 projectiles were launched from Lebanon towards Kiryat Shmona and Kfar Szold in northern Israel, with some being intercepted. Although no injuries were reported, an fire broke out in the region of Kfar Szold as a result. The situation in Gaza remains dire, with over 37,266 people killed since the conflict began over eight months ago.

The offensive by Israel in Gaza continues, with the Israeli military stating that it will not stop until its objectives are achieved. Meanwhile, tensions are escalating at the Israel-Lebanon border, with the Hezbollah attacking Israeli military positions and Israel promising a strong response. The Hamas in Gaza is calling on the United States to exert pressure on Israel for a permanent ceasefire in the region.

In the midst of these conflicts, the United Nations and other agencies are expressing concerns about the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the West Bank. The World Health Organization (WHO) highlights the impact of the violence on healthcare facilities and personnel in the region, calling for immediate protection of civilians and healthcare workers.

As the situation escalates, diplomatic efforts are underway to find a peaceful resolution. A top diplomatic advisor from the United States is being sent to Israel to address the escalating tensions with Hezbollah, while France, the US, and Israel are working on a roadmap to de-escalate tensions. However, recent statements from the Israeli Defense Minister accusing France of hostility towards Israel have stirred controversy within the diplomatic community.

In the midst of these conflicts, organizations like the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) are working tirelessly to provide aid to those in need. The G7 leaders have emphasized the importance of allowing UN agencies to operate without hindrance in Gaza to deliver essential aid to the population.

In conclusion, the situation in the Middle East remains volatile, with ongoing conflicts in Gaza, Lebanon, and Yemen. Diplomatic efforts are underway to find peaceful solutions and provide humanitarian aid to those affected by the violence. The international community continues to monitor the situation closely and work towards de-escalation and peace in the region.