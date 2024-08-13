The Regional Health Agency (ARS) Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur (Paca) has reported three cases of West Nile virus infection in the Var department: one person in Ollioules, one person in Six-Fours-les-Plages, and one person in La Seyne-sur-Mer. It is also worth noting that a case of equine infection was detected during the same period in Six-Fours-les-Plages.

Actions taken:

The cases reported to ARS Paca have been investigated in collaboration with the regional unit of Santé publique France to identify possible contamination locations. The Interdepartmental Mosquito Control Board (EID) Mediterranean is conducting investigations in these areas to identify potential breeding sites for Culex mosquitoes. Additionally, ARS Paca has enhanced the surveillance system for West Nile virus infections by raising awareness among healthcare facilities and professionals in the area for identifying and screening any suspicious cases. Temporary measures have also been implemented by the French Blood Establishment (EFS) and the Biomedicine Agency (ABM) to secure blood and organ donations in the Var region.

What is West Nile virus infection?

West Nile virus infection is a viral disease transmitted by mosquitoes, primarily of the Culex genus, which become infected through contact with infected birds. Humans and horses are considered « accidental hosts » of the virus. There is no transmission of the virus from human to human (or from horse to human) via mosquitoes. The Culex mosquito is common in metropolitan France and primarily bites in the evening and at night, unlike the tiger mosquito, which mainly bites during the day.

What are the symptoms of West Nile virus infection?

In most cases, human West Nile virus infection is asymptomatic. In some cases, the disease presents as a flu-like syndrome (fever, headache, muscle aches), sometimes accompanied by a rash. Rarely, it can lead to neurological complications.

Surveillance measures:

The circulation of the West Nile virus in France is currently monitored through a triple surveillance system for humans, horses, and birds. Additional investigations are underway to document the virus circulation around the affected areas. To protect oneself, it is important to follow the following recommendations:

1 – Protect against mosquito bites:

– Wear loose-fitting, protective clothing, especially in the evening, as Culex mosquitoes are primarily active at night.

– Use repellents recommended by your pharmacist on exposed skin areas.

– Use mosquito nets on openings (doors and windows) if needed.

– Use mosquito nets (there are crib nets available for newborns).

– Use electric diffusers indoors.

– Use insecticide coils only outdoors.

2 – Seek immediate medical attention if experiencing suggestive symptoms:

Sudden fever accompanied by headache, muscle aches, rash, or even behavioral or speech changes.