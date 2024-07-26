Traditions can be hard to break, as seen in Bali where authorities have discovered vendors selling raw dog meat. It has been a year since this trade has been banned on the island of the Indonesian archipelago, with violators facing up to three months in prison or a fine of 50 million rupiahs (2,822 euros). However, it is still legal in some Indonesian regions.

During inspections conducted this week, authorities found three dog meat sellers who were continuing their activities in violation of local regulations. They seized 500 dog meat skewers from a vendor in the Jembrana district and 56 kg of raw meat from another seller in the same district, said Dewa Nyoman Rai Dharmadi, the head of Bali’s public order agency.

The skewer seller received only a warning as it was his first offense, while the other two vendors, who were repeat offenders, are facing minor charges in a local court and will be tried next month. Authorities want to give them the opportunity to change their business, Dewa Nyoman Rai Dharmadi explained. « We are giving them a chance to understand the ban and the reasons why it was implemented. But we will continue to pursue repeat offenders. We are serious about this, » he assured.

Indonesia is one of the few countries in the world to allow the sale of dog and cat meat, but a campaign to end this practice is gaining momentum. Some cities like Semarang, on the island of Java, have imposed local bans in recent years to combat this issue.

In light of these recent events, animal rights activists are calling for stricter enforcement of the ban on dog meat sales in Bali and throughout Indonesia. They argue that consuming dog meat is not only cruel but also poses health risks to humans, as the conditions in which the meat is handled and prepared are often unsanitary.

Furthermore, there is a growing awareness among the public about the ethical implications of consuming dog meat, with many people choosing to adopt dogs as pets rather than seeing them as a source of food. This shift in attitudes towards dogs as companions rather than food sources is reflected in the increasing number of animal welfare organizations and shelters in Indonesia, working to rescue and rehome dogs that have been saved from the meat trade.

Overall, the seizure of dog meat skewers in Bali highlights the ongoing challenges in enforcing the ban on dog meat sales in Indonesia, but it also signals a shift towards a more compassionate and ethical treatment of animals in the region.