Austria has performed well so far in the competition. Will Austria be able to maintain the quality shown in the group stage in the round of 16? They will face Turkey in what promises to be a high-quality match. Here is everything you need to know about Austria vs Turkey.

Austria vs Turkey: date, kick-off time

– Date: Tuesday, July 1st

– Time: 9:00 PM CET / 8:00 PM UK / 3:00 PM ET

– Location: Red Bull Arena, Leipzig

How to watch Austria vs Turkey?

– UK: ITV1

For other regions, a complete list of broadcasters is available on the official Euro 2024 website by clicking here.

