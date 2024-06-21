In the early 2000s, Garou and Céline Dion achieved great success with their duet « Sous le vent. » The singer recently opened up about the story behind this song.

« Sous le vent » is a duet song performed by Garou and Céline Dion. It was written by Jacques Veneruso and released in 2001 on Garou’s album « Seul. » The song talks about the harmony between two people despite the difficulties and challenges they face. The lyrics mention the wind as a symbol of freedom and strength that can blow away obstacles in their path. « Sous le vent » was a big success in France and other French-speaking countries. It showcased Céline Dion’s powerful voice and Garou’s talent. The history of the song « Sous le vent » is also greatly appreciated by fans of both artists and remains a classic in their repertoire.

In the PureCharts podcast « Face A, » Garou shared the origins of this song: « Sony France offered me this song. Right away, I love it, and this aspect with the guitar, the freedom… I see myself by the campfire. We record lots of demos in London, then I send the demos to Céline for her feedback, » explained the former partner of Lorie Pester. But the singer quickly had an idea in mind after listening to this iconic song.

Indeed, Céline Dion dreamed of performing the song as a duet with her longtime partner. In response to the singer’s insistence, René Angelil decided to contact Garou with an unexpected proposal: « One day, René calls me and says, ‘Céline, she’s already singing your songs, she loves them. But there’s one that she’s playing on repeat, she’s doing harmonies, voices. Would you mind if we try it as a duet?’ Somewhere, I was expecting it, because I knew she wanted us to sing together. (…) But I was not expecting that at all, » he revealed to our colleagues.

« Garou eventually agreed to sing this duet with Céline Dion, but things quickly became complicated. « It was quite complicated because we are not at all in the same keys, » the artist said. Additionally, Céline Dion was pregnant at the time. « She was heavily pregnant! I was afraid we would see a baby come out during the song! We had candles everywhere in the studio. She was laughing, she was happy because it had been a while since she had sung. She was really on a break to have the baby. (…) She was happy to be back in the studio. It was a real moment of grace, of calm, of freedom. From the first time, we sang the song as if we had always sung together, it’s so natural, » he concluded. Ultimately, everything turned out well as the song was a huge success!