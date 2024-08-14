The Future of Alpine Skiing Downhill in Zermatt

In recent years, Zermatt has been at the center of discussions regarding the possibility of hosting an alpine skiing downhill event starting in 2027. Despite the challenges faced in organizing a cross-border downhill race, which was ultimately canceled at the beginning of the previous season, a new project is now emerging that could see downhill skiing return to Zermatt in the near future.

A New Beginning

The idea of hosting a downhill race in Zermatt from 2027 onwards is gaining traction, following the cancellation of the transboundary race that was scheduled earlier. A five-year contract has been signed between the President of the organizing committee, Franz Julen, and the President of the FIS, Johan Eliasch, signaling a potential resurgence of downhill skiing in the region.

The proposed downhill race was initially set to take place on the « Gran Becca » slope but was removed from the upcoming season’s calendar. This decision sparked a swift and severe reaction from the locals, leading to a ban on elite skiers from training on the Théodule Glacier during the summer months. However, there seems to be a shift in the winds, with new possibilities on the horizon for alpine skiing enthusiasts in Zermatt.

Reviving a Classic

While the initial plan for a cross-border downhill race may have been abandoned, there are now discussions about hosting a downhill event on the Swiss side, focusing on the iconic Gornergrat descent. This historic 6-kilometer slope was once a staple on the skiing circuit until its last race in 1967. Notably, Swiss skier Jean-Daniel Dätwyler set a record time of six minutes and 10 seconds on this challenging course 57 years ago.

Renowned Olympic champion Bernhard Russi, now a respected piste architect, has been exploring the feasibility of reviving the Gornergrat descent by shortening the course by 3000 meters. The proposed finish line would be at Schweigmatten-Furi, featuring a spectacular jump over the Gornergrat train tunnel. This new development has reignited excitement among skiing enthusiasts and local residents alike.

Looking Ahead

In a recent interview with « Blick, » Franz Julen confirmed that the FIS has expressed interest in holding future World Cup races in Zermatt. He mentioned that detailed proposals have been submitted, which will be thoroughly reviewed in collaboration with Swiss-Ski and other partners. A decision on the potential downhill race in Zermatt is expected to be reached by September, paving the way for a new era of alpine skiing in the region.

Given Zermatt’s popularity as a winter sports destination, with hotels often fully booked from December to March, the proposed race dates in November from the previous season were deemed unsuitable due to climatic conditions. As a result, the potential downhill event in Zermatt is likely to be scheduled for late March or early April starting in 2027, offering a unique experience for athletes and spectators alike.

In conclusion, the future of alpine skiing downhill in Zermatt looks promising, with exciting developments on the horizon. The revival of the Gornergrat descent and the potential return of competitive skiing events to the region highlight the enduring appeal of Zermatt as a premier destination for winter sports. As stakeholders continue to work towards making this vision a reality, the stage is set for a new chapter in Zermatt’s rich skiing legacy.