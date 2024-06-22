On the fourth day of the Spring-Summer 2025 men’s Fashion Week, Dior invited a star-studded lineup of guests to the front row of its show led by Kim Jones, in charge of the men’s collections. It has become a tradition for the creative director: every season, he pays tribute not only to the founder of the house, Mr. Christian Dior, but also to the craftsmanship and excellence of his workshops. Here, he took over the Val-de-Grâce, located in the 5th arrondissement of Paris, to unveil his silhouettes inspired by the work of South African ceramist Hylton Nel.

Even before the show began, the carefully selected personalities were already creating a buzz. Demi Moore accompanied by her daughter and faithful companion, Kate Moss, Bad Bunny, Brooklyn Beckham, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Farida Khelfa, Saul Nanni… Dior’s loyal followers took their seats at the front row to discover the collection infused with couture details, delicate bestiary, and new star accessories, exploring the idea of creative passion and its imprint over time, at the center of an arty decor.

In addition to the front row stars mentioned in the original article, other notable attendees at the Dior Men Spring-Summer 2025 show included Scout LaRue Willis, Nikolai von Bismarck, Pierre Casiraghi, Fai Khadra, and Amanda Lear. These celebrities added to the glamour and excitement of the event, showcasing their support for the fashion house and its latest creations.

The presence of such high-profile figures at the Dior show not only elevated the brand’s prestige but also highlighted the significance of fashion in the entertainment industry. Their attendance served as a testament to Dior’s enduring appeal and its ability to attract a diverse range of influencers and tastemakers.

Overall, the Dior Men Spring-Summer 2025 show was a spectacular display of creativity, craftsmanship, and sartorial elegance, with the front row stars adding an extra layer of excitement and glamour to the event. It was a celebration of fashion, art, and culture, bringing together some of the biggest names in the industry to witness the unveiling of Kim Jones’ latest vision for the iconic fashion house.