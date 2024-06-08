France – Canada – Bleus : Didier Deschamps va-t-il (encore) toucher à son onze ? – Eurosport

The return of Kanté, uncertainty up front, and the right-wing defensive duel: Didier Deschamps has several reasons to rethink his plans against Austria for the opening of the Euro. The French team coach is known for not being afraid to try something new in major competitions, understanding that the truth of a Euro or World Cup is not the same as in previous years. Is it time to change everything for Kanté in the French team?

It’s a common misconception that Didier Deschamps is a conservative coach. Just look at the starting lineups he has used in recent international competitions. In the last three, he has started with a lineup that was significantly different from what he had established before:

– World Cup 2018: Against Australia, the choices were spectacular. Corentin Tolisso was preferred over Blaise Matuidi in midfield, Olivier Giroud started on the bench, Kylian Mbappé was repositioned, and Ousmane Dembélé started on the right. Benjamin Pavard and Lucas Hernandez were chosen over Djibril Sidibé and Benjamin Mendy.

– Euro 2021: The return of Karim Benzema naturally changed the dynamic. Giroud went back to the bench, and the Real Madrid player returned to the French team in style.

– World Cup 2022: The first match in Qatar marked a small revolution with Griezmann moving into midfield. Deschamps took risks, especially in central defense, where, due to Raphaël Varane’s absence, he fielded an untested duo: Dayot Upamecano and Ibrahima Konaté.

What will be the major change for the upcoming Euro in Germany? The most obvious option, especially after France – Luxembourg, is the inclusion of the unexpected N’Golo Kanté. But what to do with the tireless midfielder? This is the question that Deschamps must answer. A decision will have to be made regarding Kanté, Griezmann, Tchouaméni, and Rabiot, who have formed a complementary and effective midfield. Who will be sacrificed, if anyone?

Clauss or Koundé, Giroud or Thuram? Will Deschamps make changes in his midfield if Tchouaméni and Rabiot recover from their injuries? The right-wing defensive position also poses a challenge, with Jules Koundé seemingly ahead of Jonathan Clauss, but Clauss showing better performance when wearing the blue jersey. In the striker position, will Olivier Giroud once again be affected by last-minute changes? The competition with Marcus Thuram creates uncertainty. The upcoming match against Austria will provide some answers, but Deschamps has shown that he can make unexpected decisions on game day.