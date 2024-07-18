On the evening of Friday, July 12, 2024, a tragic accident occurred on a construction site in Prilly, resulting in the collapse of a scaffolding structure. As a result of this incident, three workers lost their lives. The victims have been identified as a 43-year-old Swiss national, a 35-year-old Cape Verdean, and a 30-year-old French national.

In addition to the three fatalities, there were also several injuries reported. Currently, there are four individuals in critical condition, two with moderate injuries, and two with minor injuries. Six of the injured individuals have been hospitalized at CHUV, while one was airlifted to HUG for further treatment.

The families of the victims have been notified and are being supported by a team of psychologists and emergency response professionals. A hotline has been set up for individuals in need of psychiatric support, as well as for family members and others affected by the tragedy. So far, four individuals have reached out for assistance through this service.

Emergency response teams, including firefighters and specialized construction crews, are working tirelessly to stabilize the remaining scaffolding structures on the building, which stands at 19 stories tall and 60 meters high. Efforts are also underway to clear the debris from the site, a process that is expected to last throughout the night and into Saturday morning.

An expert has been appointed by the prosecutor’s office to investigate the circumstances and causes of the accident. The investigation is being conducted with the support of law enforcement specialists, including the gendarmerie and the Scientific Police Brigade.

Due to the potential risks of further structural failures, the area surrounding the affected building has been cordoned off to prevent access. Authorities are urging the public to avoid the area and respect the barricades put in place by the Civil Protection team to ensure everyone’s safety. Your safety is of the utmost importance, and we urge you to stay away from the scene to allow emergency responders to carry out their work effectively.