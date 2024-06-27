Last year, 7,000 people were able to enjoy it, and it is back in service starting this Wednesday. Will you be next?

The small tourist train will be winding its way through the streets and squares of Mâcon (Saône-et-Loire) all summer long! The second season of the small tourist train is launching on Wednesday, June 26. Until September 28, this 18-meter-long train, with a capacity of about sixty seats, will be showing visitors the iconic landmarks of the prefecture town on a nine-kilometer route.

Regular departures from Place Saint-Pierre were a huge success last year, with 7,000 visitors on board. Louis-Mickael Grall, the director of the tourist office who initiated the project, is excited for another season.

Here are some practical details: Departures from Place Saint-Pierre are scheduled from Tuesday to Saturday at 10:30 am and 11:30 am, then at 2:30 pm, 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm, and 5:30 pm. The ticket prices are 9 euros for adults and 5 euros for children aged 4-17.

