Europe Bans Importation of Popular Algerian Spread El Mordjene

The beloved Algerian spread, El Mordjene, has hit a roadblock in its exportation to Europe, despite its overwhelming success in France where it is sold at a premium price. Reports indicate that containers filled with jars of the famous Algerian spread have been halted at the port of Marseille in France.

Mustapha Zebdi, the president of the Algerian Consumer Protection Association (Apoce), revealed that the latest shipment of El Mordjene was not permitted to be unloaded in Europe, although the specific port where it was rejected was not disclosed. Zebdi cited “article 20, third paragraph, of EU regulation no. 2202/2292” as the basis for the decision to prohibit the importation of the Algerian spread.

Despite the regulatory justification, Zebdi expressed skepticism about the true reasons behind the halt on El Mordjene’s importation into Europe. He lamented, “The product was entering and traveling… and when it became a threat to their beloved product, they conducted all tests and issued all standards.” Zebdi further stated, “We have received documents notifying the import ban of El Mordjene. We will make a firm decision.”

Zebdi highlighted that Algeria is not among the countries allowed to export products containing milk to Europe, insinuating that the ban could be a measure to safeguard European products like Nutella. He criticized the Europeans for imposing restrictions to protect their products when faced with risks and threats, asserting the need for solidarity in defending Algerian products.

The decision to prohibit the importation of El Mordjene comes at a time when the Algerian spread is experiencing remarkable success in France, with consumers traveling hundreds of kilometers to purchase it. Despite attempts to contact the Cebon company, which produces the renowned Algerian spread, no response was received.

Reasons Behind the European Ban

The ban on El Mordjene’s importation into Europe has raised questions about the motivations behind the decision. While EU regulations may have been cited as the official reason, there are speculations that the move could be driven by protectionist measures to safeguard European products in the face of competition from Algerian imports.

Zebdi’s doubts about the true intentions behind the ban highlight the complexities of international trade dynamics and the challenges faced by Algerian exporters in accessing European markets. The clash between regulatory compliance and trade restrictions underscores the need for transparency and dialogue between stakeholders to address concerns and find mutually beneficial solutions.

Implications for Algerian Exporters and Consumers

The ban on El Mordjene’s exportation to Europe has significant implications for Algerian exporters and consumers alike. For exporters, it represents a setback in accessing lucrative European markets and expanding their reach beyond domestic borders. The regulatory hurdles and trade barriers pose challenges for Algerian businesses seeking to compete on a global scale and capitalize on the popularity of their products.

On the consumer front, the ban deprives European consumers of the opportunity to enjoy a unique and sought-after Algerian delicacy. The popularity of El Mordjene in France and other European countries underscores the demand for diverse culinary experiences and the cultural exchange facilitated by food imports. The restriction on El Mordjene’s importation limits consumer choice and deprives individuals of the chance to savor a beloved Algerian treat.

The ban on El Mordjene serves as a reminder of the complexities and challenges associated with international trade and the need for dialogue and cooperation between countries to facilitate fair and equitable trade practices. It underscores the importance of transparency, communication, and understanding in addressing trade disputes and fostering a conducive environment for economic exchange.