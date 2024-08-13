Olivier Falorni, a member of parliament from Charente-Maritime, has been the first to propose a new law in the current legislature. He is determined to bring back his bill on « support for the sick and end of life. » During the Book Festival on the island of Ré, he discusses the importance of prioritizing this issue in the National Assembly.

When asked about the dissolution of the previous debates on end-of-life legislation, Falorni expressed his disappointment at seeing the progress come to a sudden halt. However, he remains hopeful as the new proposal incorporates the previously approved text and amendments, although the process will have to start from the beginning.

Falorni is confident that there is significant support for the legislation in the new legislature, with backing from the president of the National Assembly. He believes that it would be a political and societal mistake not to reintroduce the bill for discussion and voting.

He emphasizes that end-of-life legislation is one of the few laws that can avoid political posturing due to the lack of strict party directives on the issue. In a divided political climate, this topic could lead to meaningful debates in the National Assembly.

Falorni compares the significance of this legislation to the legalization of abortion in 1974, highlighting the importance of individuals having the right to make decisions about their own bodies and lives. Despite some differing opinions, he believes that the time is right for this law to be passed promptly.

While some may view end-of-life legislation as a divisive topic, Falorni argues that public opinion has shifted towards supporting the right to choose how one’s life should end. He sees this bill as a crucial step towards addressing a key societal issue of the 21st century in France.

In conclusion, Falorni urges the government to prioritize the discussion and approval of the end-of-life legislation, emphasizing the importance of respecting individuals’ autonomy and dignity in making decisions about their own deaths. He believes that this law has the potential to unite people across political divides and serve as a landmark piece of legislation for the country.