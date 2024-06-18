Elsa Esnoult made a controversial statement during her appearance on the « TPMP » show on Monday, June 17, 2024. The actress discussed her time on « Dancing with the Stars » in 2019 and took the opportunity to defend her friend, Anthony Colette.

Over a month after the season 13 finale of « Dancing with the Stars, » the scandal involving Inès Reg and Natasha St-Pier is still making waves. During the last season of the popular TF1 show, the comedian and Canadian singer found themselves at the center of a huge controversy. It all started with an altercation during rehearsals, leading to a social media feud. This situation ultimately led Natasha St-Pier and her dancer, Anthony Colette, to each file a complaint. Following the end of the show, Elsa Esnoult has now spoken out in defense of her former partner.

Initially, Anthony Colette sided with his partner Natasha St-Pier. There were rumors that the dancer had insulted Inès Reg during the altercation in the rehearsal studios. Over the following weeks, several of Anthony’s fellow dancers came out in support of him, particularly on Instagram. Now, one of his former partners, Elsa Esnoult, has also come to his defense.

During her appearance on « Touche pas à mon poste » on June 17, 2024, Elsa Esnoult reflected on her experience on « Dancing with the Stars » in 2019. She mentioned that initially, she didn’t feel confident about participating in such a show but Anthony Colette helped her gain confidence and learn to dance. When asked about the Inès Reg scandal, Elsa Esnoult stated, « It’s not my style to get involved in situations where I have absolutely nothing to do with. The only thing is, of course, you have people you support. I will always be on the side of my friends. »

In light of this controversy, it’s clear that tensions can arise in competitive environments like reality TV shows. It’s essential to remember that there are often multiple perspectives to consider in any conflict, and it’s important to approach these situations with empathy and understanding. Elsa Esnoult’s decision to support her friend Anthony Colette highlights the importance of standing by those we care about, even in difficult times.