RDC and Togo Gear Up for World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Showdown

In a highly anticipated match-up, the Democratic Republic of Congo (RDC) and Togo are set to face off at the Martyrs Stadium in Kinshasa at 5 pm local time (GMT+1) as part of the fourth round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

While the outcome of this match may not be decisive, it holds significant importance for both nations. Currently sitting in third and fourth place in Group B with just one point separating them, the Congolese and Togolese teams will be giving their all to improve their standings.

After the third round of matches, Sudan led the group with 7 points, followed by Senegal with 5 points. A victory for RDC on Sunday would see them climb to 7 points, while a win for Togo would put them at 6 points.

Strength Comparison

Togo’s Sparrowhawks are in fourth place in the group but have yet to lose a match in the qualifiers, earning their 3 points through a series of draws.

During the pre-match press conference on Friday, RDC’s coach Sébastien Desabre acknowledged the danger posed by the Togolese team, noting their solid defense. Despite this, the Leopards of RDC are considered the favorites on home turf, having held Senegal to a draw (1-1) in their last match.

Desabre praised the qualities of his players, highlighting their potential as starters and commending their exceptional mindset. However, there was a setback as Banza sustained an injury and is uncertain for Sunday’s match. Nonetheless, Desabre can rely on the depth of his bench, including Fiston Mayele, who scored the equalizer against Senegal.

Head-to-Head Stats

In their previous three encounters, the Congolese team has emerged victorious in two matches against Togo:

– January 24, 2017: Togo 1 – 3 RDC (Africa Cup of Nations)

– September 8, 2013: Togo 2 – 1 RDC (Africa World Cup Qualifiers)

– June 10, 2012: RDC 2 – 0 Togo (Africa World Cup Qualifiers)

With both teams eager to secure a crucial win, all eyes will be on the RDC-Togo showdown as they battle it out for a spot in the 2026 World Cup.