Disney World is planning to invest $17 billion in the next ten to twenty years to expand its presence in Florida. The resort is already the busiest of its kind in the world, attracting nearly 40 million visitors annually. The development agreement between the organization responsible for overseeing Disney’s expansion in Florida and the entertainment giant has put an end to legal disputes between the two parties.

As part of the agreement, Disney will be investing billions of dollars to enhance its vast hotel complexes and theme parks in the Orlando area. One of the key highlights of the deal is the creation of a fifth « major » theme park in the region, as Disney’s main competitor, Universal Orlando, is also set to open its fourth theme park, « Universal Epic Universe, » in 2025.

The tension between Republican Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida and Disney has been ongoing since 2022. Disney had criticized Governor DeSantis’s legislation to restrict the teaching of subjects related to sexual orientation in primary schools, leading to the termination of Disney’s special status in the state. This special status had granted Disney various benefits, such as administrative privileges, self-management of the site, and favorable borrowing terms.

In 2023, Governor DeSantis also took over the management of Disney’s theme parks, which had been overseen by an organization established by the group for decades. However, in March, Disney reached an agreement with the state of Florida, resolving their legal disputes and ending their courtroom battles across the state.

Governor DeSantis, known for his conservative stance on education, immigration, and LGBT+ issues, has clashed with Disney over their differing views. Despite his withdrawal from the Republican presidential primaries earlier this year, DeSantis continues to make headlines for his ultra-conservative policies.

Overall, the expansion of Disney World in Florida signals a new chapter for the iconic resort, with significant investments planned to enhance the visitor experience and solidify its position as a premier destination for entertainment and leisure. The agreement between Disney and the state reflects a shift towards cooperation and growth, setting the stage for a promising future for both parties involved.