David Testo, a former soccer player who came out as gay in 2011, reflects on the impact of mental health in professional sports. Despite being a trailblazer in the industry, Testo still feels disappointed that more athletes have not followed suit in coming out. He believes that there are likely more LGBTQ+ athletes in professional sports who have not publicly disclosed their sexual orientation due to fear and stigma.

Testo’s own experience of coming out publicly was met with challenges, especially from the management of his team at the time. He felt unsupported and eventually found himself released from the team, which marked the end of his professional soccer career. Despite facing rejection and isolation from some of his closest allies, Testo remains committed to advocating for LGBTQ+ inclusion in sports.

He emphasizes the importance of creating a safe and supportive environment for LGBTQ+ athletes within professional sports organizations. Testo suggests that clubs should offer sensitivity training to players and include inclusivity clauses in contracts to ensure that discrimination is not tolerated. He believes that by alleviating the burden and mental health struggles faced by LGBTQ+ athletes, they can perform at their best on the field.

In discussing the corporate events organized by sports clubs to celebrate Pride, Testo acknowledges that while these initiatives are necessary, they can also be divisive among players with varying beliefs. He urges for more understanding and acceptance within teams, highlighting the need for allies to support LGBTQ+ athletes in their journey towards authenticity.

Looking towards the future, Testo remains hopeful that younger generations will be more accepting of LGBTQ+ athletes in professional sports. He encourages young athletes who may be struggling with their sexual orientation to find a trusted friend or confidant to confide in. By breaking the silence and seeking support, Testo believes that LGBTQ+ athletes can overcome internal struggles and perform at their best.

In addition to his advocacy work, Testo has pursued new ventures outside of professional sports. He is set to become a licensed real estate agent and owns a talent agency on Vancouver Island. As a yoga teacher for over a decade, Testo finds solace in the practice and aims to open his own yoga studio in the future. Despite the challenges he has faced, Testo remains resilient and committed to promoting inclusivity and acceptance in the world of sports.