Dany Boon, a well-known actor, recently appeared on an interview with Isabelle Ithurburu on the show 50’inside. During the interview, he shared some surprising information about his children that they may not forgive him for anytime soon.

It is a known fact that children of celebrities lead a privileged life. Being born to a famous parent opens many doors and provides numerous advantages. However, it also means that some of their most embarrassing secrets can be exposed to the public by their sometimes overly talkative parent. Dany Boon is one of those parents. He did not hesitate to reveal the somewhat questionable hygiene habits of his own children during the interview.

Dany Boon is a father of five children from three different marriages and also a stepfather to a 12-year-old boy named Raphaël. Despite his initial serious response about parenting being the most challenging job in the world, he went on to share some funny anecdotes when asked if he was proud of the family he had built. He mentioned that his teenagers, who are 17 and 18 years old, are quite eco-conscious because they rarely shower, leading to laughter from those around him.

In a light-hearted moment during the interview, Dany Boon jokingly pleaded with his children to improve their bathing habits so that they don’t have to constantly live with open windows. He assured Isabelle Ithurburu that his children are aware of the issue, but there seems to be a sensory issue at play. While his humorous comments entertained the audience, it’s likely that his children will not find them as amusing and may hold a grudge against him for his revelations.

Overall, Dany Boon’s candid revelations about his children’s bathing habits provided a humorous moment in the interview with Isabelle Ithurburu. Despite the laughter, it’s clear that his children might have a different reaction to their father’s comments once they hear about them. It seems like Dany Boon may have some explaining to do when he returns home, as he jokingly mentioned that his children will be very upset with him.