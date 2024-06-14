The Czech Republic is set to approve the purchase of 77 Leopard 2A8 tanks for 2.1 billion euros. This decision comes as the Franco-German Main Ground Combat System project is back on track, with the choice between the 140mm KDNS France cannon and the 130mm Rheinmetall cannon still pending. A recent photo shared on social media has raised questions about the possibility of an interim solution with the Leopard 2AX until the MGCS is in service, or a marketing strategy to showcase the 130mm turret for countries looking to upgrade their Leopard 2 tanks.

While the discussion continues, the Leopard 2A8 remains a popular choice, already ordered by Germany and Norway, and of interest to Italy, the Netherlands, Lithuania, and the Czech Republic. Prague is on the verge of finalizing an agreement with Berlin for the joint acquisition of Leopard 2A8 tanks. Czech Defense Minister Jana Černochová stated that this agreement is a step towards the purchase contract, which could be signed by the end of the year. The Czech army aims to acquire at least 77 Leopard 2A8 tanks for a cost similar to the purchase of 210 CV-90 infantry fighting vehicles, totaling 2.1 billion euros.

The Czech military has already replaced some of its old Soviet-designed T-72 tanks with 14 Leopard 2A4 tanks through the German Ringtausch initiative, with discussions ongoing for an additional 14 tanks. The Leopard 2A8 is an evolution of the Leopard 2A7HU acquired by Hungary, featuring a new powertrain, Israeli Trophy active protection system, improved optronic systems, and enhanced digitization.

Both the Leopard 2A4/A8 tanks and the CV-90 infantry fighting vehicles will equip a brigade in line with the Czech Republic’s commitments to NATO. The upcoming EuroSatory defense exhibition may provide more insights into the future of armored vehicles and military collaborations.

As the Czech Republic strengthens its armored capabilities, it underscores the importance of modernizing its defense forces and aligning with NATO standards. The acquisition of Leopard 2A8 tanks represents a significant investment in national security and defense readiness. With ongoing discussions and agreements in place, the Czech military is poised to enhance its combat capabilities and contribute to collective defense efforts within the NATO alliance.