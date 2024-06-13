Crime: ATMs Targeted

In recent weeks, there has been a surge in ATM robberies across Switzerland. Almost all the cantons in Romandy have been affected by these incidents. On Thursday, June 6th, at around 4:32 am, another attack was reported in Locle, in the canton of Neuchâtel. Just a few days earlier, on Sunday, June 2nd, individuals used explosives to rob an ATM in Laufon, Basel-Landschaft. And on the night of May 26th to 27th in La Brévine, a BCN ATM was targeted with explosives. Additionally, on the night of Sunday, June 9th, in Jegenstorf (BE) and the same night in Küssnacht am Rigi (SZ), another ATM was attacked near a gas station. According to the Federal Office of Police (fedpol), a total of 21 ATMs have been attacked since the beginning of the year.

The criminals targeting ATMs use various methods such as explosives, gas, or physically ripping the machines apart. With the increase in these attacks, law enforcement agencies are stepping up their efforts to combat this trend.

What actions are the police taking? And what can we learn from this recent wave of attacks?

It is clear that these criminals are becoming more brazen and sophisticated in their methods. The police are working tirelessly to investigate these incidents and apprehend those responsible. The public is advised to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities near ATMs to the authorities.

As we enter the summer months, it is crucial for both financial institutions and the public to take precautions to prevent further attacks. This includes enhancing security measures around ATMs, increasing surveillance in high-risk areas, and educating the public on how to protect themselves from these types of crimes.

In conclusion, the recent spate of ATM robberies in Switzerland is a cause for concern. However, with the combined efforts of law enforcement and the public, we can work together to combat this criminal activity and ensure the safety and security of our communities.