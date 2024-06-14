Federico Chiesa, the 26-year-old winger for Juventus Turin, has been plagued by injuries for several seasons now. With his contract set to expire in a year and no agreement in sight for an extension, his future with the team is uncertain. Additionally, the upcoming Juventus coach, Thiago Motta, may not include him in his plans. This situation has prompted Chiesa to consider leaving as early as this summer.

To explore his options, Chiesa’s agent has taken the initiative. According to the newspaper La Stampa, the Italian’s representative will meet with AS Roma’s executives next Tuesday or Wednesday to discuss a potential transfer for his client. This could be a concrete opportunity for the 2021 European champion, who is also drawing interest from clubs like Napoli, Newcastle, Aston Villa, and Bayern Munich. Juventus, on the other hand, is hoping to secure 40 million euros from Chiesa’s sale.

The transfer talks between Chiesa’s agent and AS Roma could signal a new chapter in the winger’s career. As he weighs his options and considers his future, Chiesa must make a decision that will not only benefit his career but also ensure his continued success on the field. Stay tuned for more updates on this developing story.