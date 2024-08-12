The African airport landscape is on the verge of a major transformation with the construction project of the continent’s largest airport. Ethiopian Airlines, the undisputed leader in aviation in Africa, has confirmed its intention to strengthen its status as a regional hub with a new large-scale airport. This project, part of a long-term growth strategy, has already caught the attention of industry experts and beyond.

First announced in 2018, the project stands out for its ambition and magnitude. Located near Bishoftu, about 39 kilometers southeast of the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa, this airport will be designed to accommodate 100 million passengers per year, a number that will far exceed the capacity of other existing African airport infrastructures. This new airport, with its four runways and parking space for 270 aircraft, will be a key element of Ethiopian Airlines’ development strategy.

This colossal project, the first phase of which will require an investment of at least $6 billion, will be partially financed through loans. According to Mesfin Tasew, CEO of Ethiopian Airlines, several companies have already expressed interest in participating in this initiative. The engineering firm Sidara, based in Dubai, has been selected to lead the design process, highlighting the importance placed on technical expertise and precision in the realization of this infrastructure.

The need for a new airport facility is becoming increasingly urgent as the Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa, currently Ethiopia’s main hub, is gradually reaching its maximum capacity of 25 million passengers per year. The construction of this new airport is therefore part of a proactive approach to anticipate the growth of air traffic and maintain Ethiopia’s strategic position as a major connecting point on the African continent.

As air travel continues to grow across Africa, the construction of a new, state-of-the-art airport is essential to meet the increasing demand for air travel. The new airport will not only boost Ethiopia’s economy but also enhance its image as a leading aviation hub in Africa. With advanced facilities and capacity to handle a large number of passengers and aircraft, the airport will play a crucial role in connecting Africa to the rest of the world.

Moreover, the project is expected to create job opportunities, stimulate economic growth in the region, and attract more foreign investments. By investing in modern airport infrastructure, Ethiopian Airlines aims to strengthen its position as a major player in the global aviation industry and contribute to the development of the continent’s air transport sector.

In conclusion, the construction of the largest airport in Africa by Ethiopian Airlines is a significant step towards enhancing air travel infrastructure on the continent. With ambitious plans and strategic vision, the new airport will not only benefit the airline but also boost the overall aviation sector in Africa, paving the way for increased connectivity and economic development across the region.